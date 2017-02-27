Name of man shot by police in northwe...

Name of man shot by police in northwest Oklahoma City Monday night released

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

William David Hoover, 34, has been jailed in Oklahoma County after he was shot Monday night by a police officer. Hoover had a gun when he turned toward the officer and was shot and wounded.

Oklahoma City, OK

