Movie review: 'Oklahoma City' bombing documentary serves as timely cautionary tale
The new PBS documentary "Oklahoma City" explores the Oklahoma City bombing and how the anti-government movement of the day galvanized bomber Timothy McVeigh. Poster image provided by PBS A version of this review appears in Friday's Weekend Life section of The Oklahoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand...
|21 hr
|alterego
|1
|Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a...
|23 hr
|magicpollster
|1
|1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew
|Fri
|bodyrepair
|1
|Familly Justice Center opens Thursday
|Fri
|Justicereally
|1
|Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb...
|Thu
|bulldogheel
|1
|Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In...
|Thu
|backpedal
|1
|Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ...
|Thu
|dontknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC