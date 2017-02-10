Midwest City man charged in triple homicide
A week after surrendering, the man accused in Midwest City's first triple homicide was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder. Ramon Rocha Pugh, 42, of Midwest City, is being held without bail in the Oklahoma County jail.
