Mick Cornett Will Not Seek Re-Election As Oklahoma City Mayor
Mick Cornett announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth term as Mayor of Oklahoma City when his current term expires in Spring 2018. First elected in 2004, Cornett was the first person in the history of the metro to be elected mayor for four terms.
