Mick Cornett Will Not Seek Re-Electio...

Mick Cornett Will Not Seek Re-Election As Oklahoma City Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Mick Cornett announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth term as Mayor of Oklahoma City when his current term expires in Spring 2018. First elected in 2004, Cornett was the first person in the history of the metro to be elected mayor for four terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 1 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... 5 hr As I see it 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... 5 hr policetraining 1
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 6 hr TFCN 24
News Legislative bills impacting high school athleti... 8 hr jesuslovessports 1
News OK divorce bill passes committee vote 11 hr wontyoumarrymebill 1
Sara Hart: Stuck Up 14 hr Jamie Dundee 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at February 22 at 9:42PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC