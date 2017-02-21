Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needing Help
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needing Help. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
On Friday, a man was arrested in Oklahoma City on Briarcliff Drive after threatening a neighbor and two repair workers with a gun. According to the police report, 42-year-old Eric Fisher approached three people, rambling about the victim "being part of the secret service" and "yelling about government conspiracies".
#1 8 hrs ago
Too sad. OKC is ripe for people like that when their biggest conspiracy media is all about conspiracies that caters to the military. They are enough to drive a sane person crazy. That, and the religious conspiracies which they promote for profit.
I caught one on one of their Baptist oriented alien loving blog cyberstalking and entering someone's home to leave objects to let me know I was being "watched." Needless to say, I turned them in where they are located though they are Okie through and through.
These people are a dangerous cult-like entity that thinks everyone should want to be like them. They raise their kids like that, too.
It's no wonder Okla is in the top three of worst states constantly.
What they are about is stalking, threatening, destroying lives and rummaging through the mail and trash. They use the guise of Freedom of Speech and gun ownership to enter homes and leave objects.
These people are domestic terrorists.
This man is ill and most likely is given to the delusional thinking Okies are privileged to enjoy.
