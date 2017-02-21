There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needing Help. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

On Friday, a man was arrested in Oklahoma City on Briarcliff Drive after threatening a neighbor and two repair workers with a gun. According to the police report, 42-year-old Eric Fisher approached three people, rambling about the victim "being part of the secret service" and "yelling about government conspiracies".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.