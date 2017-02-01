Mass casualty scenario provides training

Mass casualty scenario provides training

The Oklahoma City Fire Department participated in a mass casualty incident scenario with Metro Technology Center, the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security and EMSA. A multi-agency simulated mass casualty incident training event took place Thursday near the STEM Academy at Metro Technology Center, Springlake campus.

