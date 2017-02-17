Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From OSU Parking Garage
A man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after falling from a parking garage on the Oklahoma State University campus, a school official confirmed. Emergency crews were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after a man fell from the top floor of the Wentz Parking Garage on the north side of campus.
