Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From OSU Parking Garage

19 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after falling from a parking garage on the Oklahoma State University campus, a school official confirmed. Emergency crews were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after a man fell from the top floor of the Wentz Parking Garage on the north side of campus.

