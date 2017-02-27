Man Arrested In Okmulgee Body Part Case Extradited To Colorado
Man Arrested In Okmulgee Body Part Case Extradited To Colorado - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Police believe Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and some of her body parts were discarded in several communities, not just Okmulgee. Adam Densmore, 32, was pulled over on Highway 412 in Pawnee County February 15, 2017, just a few minutes before body parts were found in a suitcase in a dumpster at the gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart.
