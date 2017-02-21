Man arrested in connection with south...

Man arrested in connection with southeast Oklahoma City homicide

An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in last month's shooting death of a 23-year-old man in southeast Oklahoma City. Steven A. Wallace, 20, was arrested on Tuesday on multiple complaints, including murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

