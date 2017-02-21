Man Arrested For OK County Courthouse Robbery
A man appearing in court for allegedly stealing from a metro store is caught trying to take cash from a safe in the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday morning. Records show 51-year-old Robert Bruner showed up to the courthouse for a hearing at 9 a.m. with his lawyer in a larceny case from last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|2 hr
|ChurchGoerMWC
|1
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|6 hr
|Matt Metheny
|4
|Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le...
|10 hr
|petridishesitout
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|WarForOil
|25
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Thu
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im...
|Thu
|concerns
|1
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|Wed
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC