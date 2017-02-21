Man Arrested For OK County Courthouse...

Man Arrested For OK County Courthouse Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A man appearing in court for allegedly stealing from a metro store is caught trying to take cash from a safe in the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday morning. Records show 51-year-old Robert Bruner showed up to the courthouse for a hearing at 9 a.m. with his lawyer in a larceny case from last October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 2 hr ChurchGoerMWC 1
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 6 hr Matt Metheny 4
News Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le... 10 hr petridishesitout 1
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 12 hr WarForOil 25
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Thu nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im... Thu concerns 1
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... Wed As I see it 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC