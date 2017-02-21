Man arrested after Okahoma County Courthouse robbery
Oklahoma City detectives were following a suspected robber on Thursday when he tried to steal cash from the snack bar in the Oklahoma County Courthouse, according to police reports. Robert Lee Bruner, 51, of Oklahoma City, was arrested Thursday on two robbery complaints.
