Lawmakers Consider Selling Parts Of G...

Lawmakers Consider Selling Parts Of GRDA To Help Fund Budget

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Lawmakers Consider Selling Parts Of GRDA To Help Fund Budget - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Some lawmakers at the Capitol want to cash in on GRDA assets and are proposing selling off some of them in hopes of funding other state programs. State Senator Greg Treat said his bill doesn't mean the GRDA has to be sold immediately, it just gives them the opportunity to do it down the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand... 5 hr alterego 1
News Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a... 6 hr magicpollster 1
News 1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew 11 hr bodyrepair 1
News Familly Justice Center opens Thursday 12 hr Justicereally 1
News Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb... 23 hr bulldogheel 1
News Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In... Thu backpedal 1
News Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ... Thu dontknow 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC