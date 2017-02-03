Lawmakers Consider Selling Parts Of GRDA To Help Fund Budget - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Some lawmakers at the Capitol want to cash in on GRDA assets and are proposing selling off some of them in hopes of funding other state programs. State Senator Greg Treat said his bill doesn't mean the GRDA has to be sold immediately, it just gives them the opportunity to do it down the road.

