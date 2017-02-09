Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City, their incredible history together and a...
This Saturday, Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the first time since his shocking departure. The Fourth of July is a holiday meant to be spent in public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|23
|Guthrie PD Investigates Suspicious Activity On ...
|10 hr
|suspectotherstoar...
|1
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|Wed
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Wed
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC