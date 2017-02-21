Kaiser Elementary on Lockdown As Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Kaiser Elementary School, in northwest Oklahoma City, is on precautionary lockdown as police investigate an armed robbery in the area. Police were called out to an armed robbery at the Express Loans Company located near NW 23rd St. and N. Meridian Ave. Officers arriving on scene spotted the suspects' vehicle and followed it to the 4100 block of NW 30th St. It was there that two suspects were taken into custody.

