Judge Halts Dumping Of Nuclear Waste ...

Judge Halts Dumping Of Nuclear Waste At Decommissioned Gore Plant

Judge Halts Dumping Of Nuclear Waste At Decommissioned Gore Plan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Cherokee Nation and the State Oklahoma are trying to stop Sequoyah Fuels Corporation from keeping piles of nuclear waste from being buried and stored at its decommissioned plant in Gore. A judge told a company that used to make materials for nuclear fuel rods to stop its plans to bury toxic waste at its plant in Gore.

