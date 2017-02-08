Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discovered At OKC Waste Management Facility
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Tuesday, titled Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discovered At OKC Waste Management Facility. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body parts were found at a waste management site on the west side of the metro. Investigators say the gruesome discovery was found at the Waste Management facility located in the 5500 block of NW 4th St. The facility is the site at which trash trucks empty their collections to be shredded and baled.
#1 Tuesday
Another suicide?
If the key doesn't fit...
