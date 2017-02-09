Investigation launched after man arre...

Investigation launched after man arrested by OKC police dies

Just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, police responded to calls about a man "acting irrationally and disrobing" and found Jeremy Allen Abbitt, 45, near NW 50 and May Avenue. Two officers arrested Abbitt after a minor struggle, and Abbitt began experiencing an "apparent medical episode" and stopped breathing.

