Investigation finds retaliation within U.S. Marshals Service office in Oklahoma City

Supervisors inside the U.S. Marshals Service office in Oklahoma City illegally retaliated against employees they thought were whistleblowers, the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general has concluded. The inspector general conducted two investigations of the Oklahoma City office, the first in 2014 into allegations of fraud and misconduct and the second into allegations of retaliation against whistleblowers.

