Interview: Tulsa artist Bob Sober gives insects their close-up in Oklahoma City exhibit
Tulsa artist Bob Sober handles a bug in 2014 as he works on his insect-themed art. File photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World "That works just fine for me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren...
|3 hr
|rentallol
|2
|Bakers Helper
|4 hr
|Carol Yarborough
|1
|Sara Hart: Stuck Up
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing
|15 hr
|Nicole Lane
|3
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Bishop Caractor
|479
|Oklahoma Ranks 3rd In Domestic Homicide, Safene...
|Sun
|makeitbetterthanb...
|2
|Police: More girls come forward in Perry molest...
|Sat
|betterntunnels
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC