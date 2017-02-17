Historic Tower Theatre Reopens On 23r...

Historic Tower Theatre Reopens On 23rd Street

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The historic Tower Theatre on NW 23rd Street held its grand reopening Saturday after falling into years of disrepair. New owners now hope to capture the theater's glory days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 57 min PCN 6
News Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren... 6 hr rentallol 2
Bakers Helper 7 hr Carol Yarborough 1
Sara Hart: Stuck Up 7 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing 18 hr Nicole Lane 3
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Sun Bishop Caractor 479
News Oklahoma Ranks 3rd In Domestic Homicide, Safene... Sun makeitbetterthanb... 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC