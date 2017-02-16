Governor Fallin lifts statewide burn ban after rainfall
Governor Fallin lifts statewide burn ban after rainfall - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- Governor Mary Fallin canceled the Governor's burn ban that was in effect for 53 counties due to significant rainfall across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|12 hr
|Oxylostit
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|19 hr
|Matt Metheny
|7
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Feb 13
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|Feb 13
|cupid
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Feb 12
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC