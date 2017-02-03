Gov. Fallin urges teacher pay raise, five day school weeks in address
Gov. Mary Fallin told the Legislature she wants an increase in teacher pay, five day school weeks and more money reaching the classroom. During her State of the State address Monday to officially kick off the 2017 legislative session, Fallin presented a series of tax increase proposals to help shore up a projected $868 million budget hole.
