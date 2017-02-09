Former president of failed Altus bank ordered to pay $10 million from loan schemes
The former president of the failed First State Bank of Altus was ordered Thursday to pay more than $10 million stemming from loan schemes that led to the bank's 2009 closure. "Mr. Doughty made some horrible mistakes here," the attorney said.
