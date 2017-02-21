Former legislator ordered to pay $4.3M in defamation case
This photo taken Feb. 26, 2004, shows State Rep. Wayne Pettigrew, R-Edmond listening to debate on Senate Bill 553 at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma jury has ordered the former state legislator to pay $4.3 million to an insurance company in a defamation case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|3 hr
|Matt Metheny
|4
|Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le...
|6 hr
|petridishesitout
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|25
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Thu
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im...
|Thu
|concerns
|1
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|Wed
|As I see it
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Wed
|policetraining
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC