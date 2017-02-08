Former EPA Employees Write Letter To ...

Former EPA Employees Write Letter To Senate Making Case Against Pruitt

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Former EPA Employees Write Letter To Senate Making Case Against - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports During his historically long Senate committee hearing, EPA administrator nominee and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt answered more than 1,200 questions, but it's one specific answer that's raising eyebrows. "I had every authority to dismiss that case when I came into office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 13 hr TFCN 22
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 14 hr helpthechildren 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 19 hr Scott Hanna 21
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... 20 hr thataintworkin 2
News One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting 20 hr thataintworkin 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot 21 hr anotheronebitesth... 1
News Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e... 22 hr fodder 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC