Five people survive 'horrible' accident Friday in Oklahoma City
Five people were taken to a hospital Friday after suffering only minor injuries when a car crashed under a trailer in southwest Oklahoma City. [Photo Provided] In what was described by a fire department spokesman as a "horrible" accident, the Oklahoma City Fire Department reported that all five occupants inside a vehicle that ran under a parked trailer survived without serious injury.
