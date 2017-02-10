Firefighters Battle Large Grass Fire In Se Okc
Firefighters are expecting a long night ahead of them as they watch for "hot spots" after several grass fires ignited in southeast Oklahoma City. By 6 p.m. Sunday, the largest fire, just north of SE 164 Street at Air Depot was still burning.
