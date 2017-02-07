Feature & video: For United Way of Central Oklahoma, fundraising doesn't stop with annual campaign
Arriving at the hospital, Joshua Menosky heard his son Xavier speak the last words the boy would say for nearly a month. "I don't know if you've heard your 4-year-old child say they're scared a like that, but it's frightening," Menosky recalled from the stage at the United Way of Central Oklahoma's recent Snowflake Gala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Municipalities Leery Over Governor's Grocery Ta...
|2 hr
|Timothyleery
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|8 hr
|femur
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ...
|Mon
|deadwomentellnotales
|1
|Religious leaders share their views on immigrat...
|Mon
|nineeleveneverhappen
|1
|What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad...
|Mon
|grandexpectations
|1
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|Mon
|SupposePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC