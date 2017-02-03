Facing possible expulsion from Oklahoma House, Rep. Dan Kirby resigns
A special House committee on Thursday recommended Kirby, R-Tulsa, be expelled for accepting and, at times, soliciting topless photos from legislative assistant Carol Johnson and for once taking her to a strip club. A vote by the entire House on Kirby had been planned for Tuesday or Wednesday.
