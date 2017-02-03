Facing possible expulsion from Oklaho...

Facing possible expulsion from Oklahoma House, Rep. Dan Kirby resigns

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NewsOK.com

A special House committee on Thursday recommended Kirby, R-Tulsa, be expelled for accepting and, at times, soliciting topless photos from legislative assistant Carol Johnson and for once taking her to a strip club. A vote by the entire House on Kirby had been planned for Tuesday or Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad... 1 hr grandexpectations 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant 1 hr depressinglee 1
News OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah... 2 hr SupposePhartss 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 3 hr I Hate Kim Lavonne 3
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 12 hr WarForOil 21
News Transgender Oklahoman Received Hero Of Hope Award 16 hr wedontneedantoher... 1
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... Sun relatedtolizareds 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC