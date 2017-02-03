ENDUI looking for imparied drivers th...

ENDUI looking for imparied drivers this Super Bowl weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The ENDUI Impaired Driving Prevention Teams will be looking for impaired drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County, according to a news release. Members of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department, Warr Acres Police Department, Edmond Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol will conduct a checkpoint and target impaired drivers while on patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand... 18 hr alterego 1
News Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a... 20 hr magicpollster 1
News 1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew Fri bodyrepair 1
News Familly Justice Center opens Thursday Fri Justicereally 1
News Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb... Thu bulldogheel 1
News Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In... Thu backpedal 1
News Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ... Thu dontknow 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC