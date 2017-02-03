ENDUI looking for imparied drivers this Super Bowl weekend
The ENDUI Impaired Driving Prevention Teams will be looking for impaired drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County, according to a news release. Members of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department, Warr Acres Police Department, Edmond Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol will conduct a checkpoint and target impaired drivers while on patrol.
