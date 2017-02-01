Eight people charged in bizarre conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the Oklahoma County jail
"The majority of suspects in this case are either members of, or have ties to, the street gang known as the Irish Mob," authorities reported. Prosecutors allege one defendant, Jessica Lynn Bolton, used a hydraulic press to compact methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs into small pieces of plastic pipe to be smuggled into the jail in a body cavity of another defendant, Shareese Renee Jackson.
