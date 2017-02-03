Edmond resident guides Teach for America in Oklahoma
Local Teach for America leader Art Cerna knows the importance of surrounding students of color with educators to whom they can relate. Cerna, a native of Hildago, a state in Mexico, was a third-grader when his parents moved to McAllen, Texas, in search of opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|21
|Transgender Oklahoman Received Hero Of Hope Award
|8 hr
|wedontneedantoher...
|1
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|19 hr
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand...
|Sat
|Dress me Granny
|2
|Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a...
|Feb 3
|magicpollster
|1
|1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew
|Feb 3
|bodyrepair
|1
|Familly Justice Center opens Thursday
|Feb 3
|Justicereally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC