Edmond North High School raises money...

Edmond North High School raises money for pet therapy

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A raucous celebration by thousands of Edmond North High School students accompanied Friday's announcement that $271,052 had been raised to help comfort sick children. The fundraiser held since 1995, called BALTO, or Bring a Light to Others, gives a helping hand every year to charitable organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... 4 hr sentencesandgrammar 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... 6 hr mobbingistheirthing 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 7 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
News Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-... 19 hr stayoffmymailbox 1
News Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei... 21 hr ohyeah 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Fri nappy 1
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... Fri butthead 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at February 11 at 2:42PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC