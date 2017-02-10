Edmond North High School raises money for pet therapy
A raucous celebration by thousands of Edmond North High School students accompanied Friday's announcement that $271,052 had been raised to help comfort sick children. The fundraiser held since 1995, called BALTO, or Bring a Light to Others, gives a helping hand every year to charitable organizations.
