Edmond Exchange, Feb. 18

Work continues inside the unfinished banquet room of Edmond's $37 million hotel and conference center being constructed near Covell Road and Interstate 35. The Edmond Convention and Visitors Bureau will be located in the offices to the left. [PHOTO BY PAUL HELLSTERN, THE OKLAHOMAN] The Edmond Convention and Visitors Bureau staff and advisory board has requested from the city council an additional $123,921 for next fiscal year to help with operations and with moving expenses to the new conference center.

