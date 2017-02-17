Edmond Exchange, Feb. 18
Work continues inside the unfinished banquet room of Edmond's $37 million hotel and conference center being constructed near Covell Road and Interstate 35. The Edmond Convention and Visitors Bureau will be located in the offices to the left. [PHOTO BY PAUL HELLSTERN, THE OKLAHOMAN] The Edmond Convention and Visitors Bureau staff and advisory board has requested from the city council an additional $123,921 for next fiscal year to help with operations and with moving expenses to the new conference center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Lytle is a DbaG
|1 hr
|KyGaede
|1
|Joe Lytle DbaG
|4 hr
|KyGaede
|1
|Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.
|10 hr
|great
|1
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|Fri
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|Fri
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|Fri
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|Fri
|fouronenine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC