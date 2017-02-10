Duo busted with more than 30 pounds o...

Duo busted with more than 30 pounds of meth

Thursday

A pair of Kansas travelers could be spending a lot of time in Oklahoma. This comes after Canadian County deputies recently found more than 30 pounds of meth inside their vehicle.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at February 11 at 3:13AM CST

