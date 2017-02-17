Donation boosts OKC schools foundation's fundraising efforts

After talking about the needs of students and teachers in public schools, from funding programs to paying for classroom supplies, Glenna and Richard Tanenbaum decided it was time to pitch in even more. The couple recently delivered a $150,000 check to The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, the first such donation as part of a five-year, $750,000 commitment from the Tanenbaums.

