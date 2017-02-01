Crews On Scene Of Officer-Involved Crash In West OKC
Emergency crews were called out to a crash involving an Oklahoma City Police officer near the on ramp of to Kilpatrick Turnpike on the eastbound side of Route 66 in west OKC. First responders were called out to the crash at the on ramp to the southbound Kilpatrick Turnpike from Route 66. The OKC Police officer's vehicle suffered some front end damage as a result of the crash.
#1 10 hrs ago
Many people have been hit by police officers. They aren't about lying about neighborhood crime reports so a Realtor can increase commissions, they are hitting people like common, everyday drivers.
I could easily name 10 people who have had something similar happen. It isn't about watching TV.
