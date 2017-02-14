Council approves 'premium' parking ra...

Council approves 'premium' parking rates at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City

Airline passengers for whom time is money and convenience is king will have a "premium" parking option this spring at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. For $18 per day, the airport will offer close-in, covered parking in renovated space formerly occupied by rental car companies.

