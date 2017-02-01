Corporate spending targeted Oklahoma teacher-raise effort ahead of election
Signs wait on a table for the start of a watch party Nov. 8 for State Question 779 at 21c in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives] Nearly $860,000 was spent to defeat a teacher pay-raise ballot question in the final weeks of the campaign, almost half of which came in direct and in-kind contributions from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.
