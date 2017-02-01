Convicted Oklahoma City police officer appeals sentence
A former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty is appealing his conviction and 263-year prison sentence. Online Court of Criminal Appeals records indicate that attorneys for 30-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw formally filed his appeal on Wednesday.
