There are on the NewsOK.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Are you passionate about a topic? Do you consider yourself an expert, a writer or photographer? We have an audience we'd love to share. The NewsOK contributor network is designed to provide unique stories and perspectives for publishing and distribution through NewsOK.com.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.