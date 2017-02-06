City council to hear whether Oklahoma...

City council to hear whether Oklahoma City's economy is ready to shake off uncertainty

A day after Gov. Mary Fallin proposed sales tax reforms, the Oklahoma City Council will meet Tuesday for a budget workshop, to begin work on the 2017-18 budget. Oklahoma City University economist Russell Evans will discuss the economic outlook, the annual kickoff to budget discussions.

