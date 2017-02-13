Cigarette recycling stations in downtown Oklahoma City keep thousands of smokes off streets

Downtown OKC Inc. operations manager Jerry Church, left, and operations coordinator Addison Ball clean out one of the 23 cigarette waste recycling stations in downtown Oklahoma City. The units were installed in partnership between the city's Office of Sustainability, OKC Beautiful and Downtown OKC, Inc. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] Some call it a filthy habit, and that's hard to argue against when your vice burns to ashes and butts.

