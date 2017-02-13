Cigarette recycling stations in downt...

Cigarette recycling stations in downtown Oklahoma City keep thousands of smokes off streets

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Downtown OKC Inc. operations manager Jerry Church, left, and operations coordinator Addison Ball clean out one of the 23 cigarette waste recycling stations in downtown Oklahoma City. The units were installed in partnership between the city's Office of Sustainability, OKC Beautiful and Downtown OKC, Inc. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] Some call it a filthy habit, and that's hard to argue against when your vice burns to ashes and butts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 7 hr Matt Metheny 4
News NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R... 7 hr yessur 1
News OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R... 17 hr cupid 1
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 19 hr Edmond North 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Sun WarForOil 2
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Feb 11 Gilbert Johnson 5
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC