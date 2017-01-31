Church theater director fired, accused of misconduct with boys

The executive director of a theater affiliated with an Oklahoma City church has been fired, and police are investigating complaints from four boys about his conduct on trips. Jay Prock, 41, of Oklahoma City, was fired in January as executive director of the Poteet Theatre program at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, according to a letter the church sent to parents of youths who participated in the theater's productions and classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.