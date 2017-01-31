Church theater director fired, accuse...

Church theater director fired, accused of misconduct with boys

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The executive director of a theater affiliated with an Oklahoma City church has been fired, and police are investigating complaints from four boys about his conduct on trips. Jay Prock, 41, of Oklahoma City, was fired in January as executive director of the Poteet Theatre program at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, according to a letter the church sent to parents of youths who participated in the theater's productions and classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc... 7 hr Wildchild 4
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify videota... 9 hr dontsitatthesport... 1
News Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban 12 hr nobansezarmytires 1
News One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O... 19 hr impairedbymath 1
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi... 20 hr jeepspeepers 1
News State briefs 21 hr shortbriefandunde... 1
News State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im... 22 hr TrumpINS 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC