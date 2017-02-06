Charlotte among - 25 most romantic cities,' but we aren't believing No. 1 pick
The same national outfit that didn't include a single Charlotte restaurant among the nation's 100 most romantic restaurants appears to be having a change of heart about how lovable we are. OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, released a survey on Monday that now claims Charlotte is among "25 Most Romantic Cities in America."
