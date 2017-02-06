Charlotte among - 25 most romantic ci...

Charlotte among - 25 most romantic cities,' but we aren't believing No. 1 pick

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The same national outfit that didn't include a single Charlotte restaurant among the nation's 100 most romantic restaurants appears to be having a change of heart about how lovable we are. OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, released a survey on Monday that now claims Charlotte is among "25 Most Romantic Cities in America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ... 15 hr deadwomentellnotales 1
News Religious leaders share their views on immigrat... 22 hr nineeleveneverhappen 1
News What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad... Mon grandexpectations 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Mon depressinglee 1
News OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah... Mon SupposePhartss 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mon I Hate Kim Lavonne 3
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) Sun WarForOil 21
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC