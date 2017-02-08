Change is only certainty ahead for Oklahoma City's downtown Renaissance Hotel
Andy Patel learned his lesson after confirming his belief he had secured one of Hilton's first Canopy hotels on land he purchased in 2014 in Bricktown. In just a few weeks, another hotelier, Champ Patel competed for the brand and got the deal for land he purchased with developer Fred Mazaheri in east Bricktown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|6 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|13 hr
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|13 hr
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|13 hr
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
|Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e...
|14 hr
|fodder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC