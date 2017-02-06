Capitol Hill High School student faces sex crime charges
A 15-year-old Capitol Hill High School student has been charged with two felonies, accused of forcing a female student to perform a sex act in a campus bathroom. Keishon Spurlyn Robinson, of Del City, was charged Friday in Oklahoma County District Court with forcible oral sodomy and kidnapping.
