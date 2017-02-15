BWW Review: Lyric Theatre's ASSASSINS Explodes in a Poignant and Timely Production
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma opens their 2017 Season with Stephen Sondheim 's ASSASSINS. This 1990 musical has never had a professional production in Oklahoma City until now; I can see how the material could be challenging for some Oklahoma audiences, but artistic director Michael Baron 's production pushes the right buttons without going too far over the edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|1 hr
|Oxylostit
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|9 hr
|Matt Metheny
|7
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Feb 13
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|Feb 13
|cupid
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Feb 12
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC