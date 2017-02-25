BWW Review: Dark Sisters at Oklahoma City University Introduces...
Oklahoma City University's Bass School of Music presented the 2011 opera DARK SISTERS by Nico Muhly and Stephen Karam . Telling the story of "sister wives" in a modern-day polygamist sect, the subject matter certainly breaks new ground in an art form that many would view as outdated.
