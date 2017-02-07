BUSEK: Oklahoma adventure offers 3 fun stops, 1 profound...
For my Oklahoma adventure - number 44 toward my goal of 50 adventures in 50 states by April, 2017 - I did three fun things and one profound thing. It is hard to think of a superstar today with the kind of worldwide attention and affection enjoyed by Will Rogers in the 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Municipalities Leery Over Governor's Grocery Ta...
|8 hr
|Timothyleery
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|14 hr
|femur
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ...
|Mon
|deadwomentellnotales
|1
|Religious leaders share their views on immigrat...
|Mon
|nineeleveneverhappen
|1
|What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad...
|Mon
|grandexpectations
|1
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|Mon
|SupposePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC